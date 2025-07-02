USS Cole Conducts Routine Operations in U.S. 4th Fleet AOR

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

CARIBBEAN SEA - U.S. Navy Quartermaster 2nd Class Gabriel Garcia, left, and Lt. Maria Mccloud review updated maintenance documentation in the combat information center aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer USS Cole (DDG 67) in the Caribbean Sea June 17, 2025. U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command/U.S. 4th Fleet is the trusted maritime partner for Caribbean, Central and South America maritime forces leading to improved unity, security and stability. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jonathan Word)