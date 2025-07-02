GUANTANAMO BAY, Cuba - U.S. Navy Cmdr. Daniel Buras, J2 Director of Intelligence for Joint Task Force Guantanamo, and U.S. Army Col. Brad Priest, Deputy Commander Joint Task Force Guantanamo arrive on board the Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer USS Cole (DDG 67) for a tour of the ship in Guantanamo Bay, Cuba June 12, 2025. U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command/U.S. 4th Fleet is the trusted maritime partner for Caribbean, Central and South America maritime forces leading to improved unity, security and stability. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jonathan Word)
|Date Taken:
|06.11.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.02.2025 18:44
|Photo ID:
|9146063
|VIRIN:
|250612-N-BT677-2013
|Resolution:
|6000x4000
|Size:
|5.31 MB
|Location:
|CU
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, JTF Guantanamo Tours Cole [Image 36 of 36], by PO1 Jonathan Word, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.