USS Cole Conducts Routine Operations in U.S. 4th Fleet AOR

WILLEMSTAD, Curaçao - Operations Specialists 1st Class Jacqueline Vambo passes messages from the pilot house to the Combat Information Center aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer USS Cole (DDG 67) using a bright bridge console as the shipping officer during sea-and-anchor detail off the coast of Willemstad, Curaçao June 23, 2025. U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command/U.S. 4th Fleet is the trusted maritime partner for Caribbean, Central and South America maritime forces leading to improved unity, security and stability. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jonathan Word)