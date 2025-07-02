Cole Departs Cuba

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

GUANTANAMO BAY, Cuba - U.S. Navy Sailors handle line during Sea and Anchor detail aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer USS Cole (DDG 67) as the ship departs Naval Station Guantanamo Bay, Cuba June 13, 2025. U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command/U.S. 4th Fleet is the trusted maritime partner for Caribbean, Central and South America maritime forces leading to improved unity, security and stability. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jonathan Word)