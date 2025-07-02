JTF Guantanamo Visits Cole

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

GUANTANAMO BAY, Cuba - U.S. Navy Ens. Phillip Beene and Chief Fire Controlman Donald Seelhoff give a tour of the Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer USS Cole (DDG 67) to Soldiers, Sailors, Airmen and civilian employees assigned to Naval Station Guantanamo Bay, Cuba June 12, 2025. U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command/U.S. 4th Fleet is the trusted maritime partner for Caribbean, Central and South America maritime forces leading to improved unity, security and stability. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jonathan Word)