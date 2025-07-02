GUANTANAMO BAY, Cuba - The Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer USS Cole (DDG 67) arrives in Guantanamo Bay, Cuba for a brief stop for fuel June 11, 2025. U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command/U.S. 4th Fleet is the trusted maritime partner for Caribbean, Central and South America maritime forces leading to improved unity, security and stability. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jonathan Word)
|Date Taken:
|06.11.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.02.2025 18:44
|Photo ID:
|9146055
|VIRIN:
|250612-N-BT677-1021
|Resolution:
|4552x3078
|Size:
|5.27 MB
|Location:
|CU
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Cole Arrives in Guantanamo [Image 36 of 36], by PO1 Jonathan Word, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.