USS Cole Conducts Routine Operations in U.S. 4th Fleet AOR

CARIBBEAN SEA - Sailors practice carrying a patient up a ladderwell during stretcher-bearer training aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer USS Cole (DDG 67) in the Caribbean Sea June 18, 2025. U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command/U.S. 4th Fleet is the trusted maritime partner for Caribbean, Central and South America maritime forces leading to improved unity, security and stability. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jonathan Word)