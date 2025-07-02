USS Cole Conducts Routine Operations in U.S. 4th Fleet AOR

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

CARIBBEAN SEA - Chief Culinary Specialist Tocoya Clark, right, teaches Midshipman Damon Benson how to conduct a zone inspection aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer USS Cole (DDG 67) in the Caribbean Sea June 18, 2025. U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command/U.S. 4th Fleet is the trusted maritime partner for Caribbean, Central and South America maritime forces leading to improved unity, security and stability. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jonathan Word)