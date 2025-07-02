USS Cole Conducts Routine Operations in U.S. 4th Fleet AOR

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

WILLEMSTAD, Curaçao - Ens. Angelia Gafford monitors ships navigation aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer USS Cole (DDG 67) as the conning officer during sea-and-anchor detail off the coast of Willemstad, Curaçao June 23, 2025.U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command/U.S. 4th Fleet is the trusted maritime partner for Caribbean, Central and South America maritime forces leading to improved unity, security and stability. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jonathan Word)