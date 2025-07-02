JTF Guantanamo Visits Cole

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

GUANTANAMO BAY, Cuba - U.S. Navy Cmdr. Daniel Buras, J2 Director of Intelligence for Joint Task Force Guantanamo, and U.S. Army Col. Brad Priest, Deputy Commander Joint Task Force Guantanamo arrive on board the Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer USS Cole (DDG 67) for a tour of the ship in Guantanamo Bay, Cuba June 12, 2025. U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command/U.S. 4th Fleet is the trusted maritime partner for Caribbean, Central and South America maritime forces leading to improved unity, security and stability. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jonathan Word)