    Cole Departs Cuba [Image 28 of 36]

    Cole Departs Cuba

    CUBA

    06.12.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Jonathan Word 

    U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command / U.S. 4th Fleet

    GUANTANAMO BAY, Cuba - U.S. Navy Boatswain's Mate Seaman Mark Chavis operates the steering control console aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer USS Cole (DDG 67) as the ship departs Naval Station Guantanamo Bay, Cuba June 13, 2025. U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command/U.S. 4th Fleet is the trusted maritime partner for Caribbean, Central and South America maritime forces leading to improved unity, security and stability. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jonathan Word)

    Date Taken: 06.12.2025
    Date Posted: 07.02.2025 18:44
    Photo ID: 9146062
    VIRIN: 250613-N-BT677-1100
    Resolution: 4404x3279
    Size: 5.4 MB
    Location: CU
    USS COLE
    DDG 67
    USNORTHCOM
    DHS
    Homeland Defense
    U.S. Coast Guard

