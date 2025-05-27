JRM holds change of command ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

250529-N-ML137-2062 AGANA HEIGHTS, Guam (May 29, 2025) Acting Guam Gov. Josh Tenorio presents the Maga'haga award to U.S. Navy Rear Adm. Brent DeVore, outgoing commander, Joint Region Marianas, during a change of command ceremony at Guam High School, May 29. Rear Adm. Brett Mietus relieved DeVore as commander, JRM during the ceremony. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Samantha Jetzer)