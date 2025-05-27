Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    JRM holds change of command ceremony [Image 1 of 16]

    JRM holds change of command ceremony

    AGANA HEIGHTS, GUAM

    05.29.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Janae McCoy 

    Joint Region Marianas

    250529-N-JC256-1009 AGANA HEIGHTS, Guam (May 29, 2025) U.S. Navy Rear Adm. Brett Mietus, incoming commander, Joint Region Marianas, renders a salute during the JRM change of command ceremony at Guam High School, May 29. Mietus relieved Rear Adm. Brent DeVore as commander of JRM during the ceremony. The sideboys were provided by Guam High School’s Junior Reserve Officers' Training Corps, Panther Company. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Janae McCoy)

    Date Taken: 05.29.2025
    Location: AGANA HEIGHTS, GU
    Joint Region Marianas emphasizes continuity of operations, strong partnerships during change of command ceremony

    Guam
    U.S. Navy
    change of command
    Joint Region Marianas (JRM)
    Commander Navy Installations Command (CNIC)

