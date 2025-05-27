JRM holds change of command ceremony

250529-N-ML137-2084 AGANA HEIGHTS, Guam (May 29, 2025) U.S. Navy Rear Adm. Brett Mietus, incoming commander, Joint Region Marianas, reads his orders during JRM’s change of command ceremony at Guam High School, May 29. Mietus relieved Rear Adm. Brent DeVore as commander, JRM during the ceremony. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Samantha Jetzer)
