Joint Region Marianas emphasizes continuity of operations, strong partnerships during change of command ceremony

Commander, Joint Region Marianas U.S. Navy Rear Adm. Brent DeVore transferred command of JRM to U.S. Navy Rear Adm. Brett Mietus during a change of command ceremony at Department of Defense Education Activity Guam High School in Agana Heights, Guam, May 29.



The presiding officer, Commander, Navy Installations Command, Vice Adm. Scott Gray delivered opening remarks and credited DeVore for his visionary leadership from May 2024 to June 2025.



“Brent, your steady hand, visionary leadership, and deep commitment to our mission have left a permanent mark on this command,” Gray said. “Under your stewardship, Joint Region Marianas has not only met the challenges of our time, but has continually raised the bar for operational excellence and strategic relevance.”



DeVore arrived during a time when the island was in post-Typhoon Mawar recovery and saw how the community both inside and outside of the fence line banded together to overcome challenges. He thanked the team for their commitment to the mission, to each other, and to the One Guam community.



“Every strong leader recognizes that hard work and the fulfillment of mission-accomplishment happen only with a strong, capable, and talented team,” DeVore said. “Today I stand here to say, I am incredibly proud of Team JRM. I am also incredibly humbled by the relationships we have forged with our Government of Guam and Northern Mariana Islands friends and colleagues.”



From the operational and shore infrastructure standpoint, DeVore mentioned three key military projects that developed during his tenure. He discussed the major repairs to the Glass Breakwater that will support defense posture and benefit the entire island community; Guam Defense System projects scheduled to begin in the next few years pending the completion of the environmental legal requirements; and the first movement of Marines to Marine Corps Base Camp Blaz.



Gray awarded DeVore the Defense Superior Service Medal for, among several achievements, leading local leadership and stakeholders on threats facing the island and region, engaging governors, senators, mayors and administration officials with transparence that built confidence in and partnership with the objectives of the Department of Defense.



Acting Guam Gov. Josh Tenorio presented DeVore with the traditional CHamoru Maga’Haga award, a heartfelt recognition of military service and dedication.



“His leadership, professionalism and steadfast commitment to Guam have been instrumental in advancing critical partnership between the Department of Defense and our island community.”



Mietus, a naval flight officer, who most recently served as commander, Patrol and Reconnaissance Group, acknowledged the warmth and hospitality of the local community as he took the helm of JRM.



“When I found out that I was going to be given this opportunity, I was able to speak to a number of friends who have been stationed in Guam,” he said. “To them I asked about the islands, they said, ‘you are going to love it.’ When I asked why, they all said the same thing, ‘the people.’ In my short time on the island, I can already tell one important thing, they were telling the truth. Every person I have met has been warm, inviting, and helpful. But, as I did my own investigating and learning, I realized there was another reason that I’m already loving it here, and that is your patriotism. It is fitting that America’s day starts here, because you understand, clearly, the importance of what our nation stands for.”



DeVore is slated to take command of Expeditionary Strike Group 3 in San Diego.



Joint Region Marianas' mission is to provide executive level installation management support to all Department of Defense components and tenants through assigned regional installations on Guam and the Northern Mariana Islands in support of training in the Marianas; to act as the interface between the Navy and the civilian community; to ensure compliance with all environmental laws and regulations, safety procedures, and equal opportunity policy; and perform other functions and tasks as may be assigned.

