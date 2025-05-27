JRM holds change of command ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

250529-N-ML137-2085 AGANA HEIGHTS, Guam (May 29, 2025) U.S. Navy Vice Adm. Scott Gray, commander, Navy Installations Command, center, officiates the turnover between Rear Adm. Brent DeVore, outgoing commander, Joint Region Marianas, right, and Rear Adm. Brett Mietus, incoming JRM commander, during a change of command ceremony at Guam High School, May 29. Local government as well as regional and military leaders attended the ceremony to bid farewell to DeVore and welcome Mietus in his new role as commander of JRM. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Samantha Jetzer)