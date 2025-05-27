JRM holds change of command ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

250529-N-ML137-2026 AGANA HEIGHTS, Guam (May 29, 2025) U.S. Army Sgt. Fantaysha Rioja, vocalist for the 721st Army Band with Guam National Guard, sings the national anthem during Joint Region Marianas’ change of command ceremony at Guam High School, May 29. U.S. Navy Rear Adm. Brett Mietus relieved Rear Adm. Brent DeVore as commander, Joint Region Marianas during the ceremony. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Samantha Jetzer)