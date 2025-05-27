JRM holds change of command ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

250529-N-JC256-1070 AGANA HEIGHTS, Guam (May 29, 2025) U.S. Navy Rear Adm. Brent DeVore, outgoing commander, Joint Region Marianas, congratulates Rear Adm. Brett Mietus, incoming JRM commander, during a change of command ceremony at Guam High School, May 29. Vice Adm. Scott Gray, commander, Navy Installations Command, presided over the ceremony. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Janae McCoy)