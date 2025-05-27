250529-N-JC256-1070 AGANA HEIGHTS, Guam (May 29, 2025) U.S. Navy Rear Adm. Brent DeVore, outgoing commander, Joint Region Marianas, congratulates Rear Adm. Brett Mietus, incoming JRM commander, during a change of command ceremony at Guam High School, May 29. Vice Adm. Scott Gray, commander, Navy Installations Command, presided over the ceremony. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Janae McCoy)
|Date Taken:
|05.29.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.29.2025 19:46
|Photo ID:
|9071617
|VIRIN:
|250529-N-JC256-1070
|Resolution:
|6531x4359
|Size:
|1.24 MB
|Location:
|AGANA HEIGHTS, GU
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, JRM holds change of command ceremony [Image 16 of 16], by PO1 Samantha Jetzer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
