JRM holds change of command ceremony

250529-N-JC256-1028 AGANA HEIGHTS, Guam (May 29, 2025) U.S. Navy Rear Adm. Brent DeVore, outgoing commander, Joint Region Marianas, left, Vice Adm. Scott Gray, commander, Navy Installations Command, middle, and Rear Adm. Brett Mietus, incoming commander, JRM, bow their heads during the invocation of the JRM change of command ceremony at Guam High School, May 29. Mietus relieved DeVore as commander of JRM during the ceremony. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Janae McCoy)