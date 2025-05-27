JRM holds change of command ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

250529-N-ML137-2075 AGANA HEIGHTS, Guam (May 29, 2025) U.S. Navy Rear Adm. Brent DeVore, outgoing commander, Joint Region Marianas, speaks during JRM’s change of command ceremony at Guam High School, May 29. Rear Adm. Brett Mietus relieved DeVore as commander, JRM during the ceremony. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Samantha Jetzer)