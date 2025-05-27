Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    JRM holds change of command ceremony [Image 10 of 16]

    JRM holds change of command ceremony

    AGANA HEIGHTS, GUAM

    05.29.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Samantha Jetzer 

    Joint Region Marianas

    250529-N-ML137-2037 AGANA HEIGHTS, Guam (May 29, 2025) U.S. Navy Vice Adm. Scott Gray, commander, Navy Installations Command, speaks during Joint Region Marianas’ change of command ceremony at Guam High School, May 29. U.S. Navy Rear Adm. Brett Mietus relieved Rear Adm. Brent DeVore as commander, Joint Region Marianas during the ceremony. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Samantha Jetzer)

    Date Taken: 05.29.2025
    VIRIN: 250529-N-ML137-2037
    Location: AGANA HEIGHTS, GU
    This work, JRM holds change of command ceremony [Image 16 of 16], by PO1 Samantha Jetzer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Joint Region Marianas emphasizes continuity of operations, strong partnerships during change of command ceremony

