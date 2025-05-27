JRM holds change of command ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

250529-N-JC256-1049 AGANA HEIGHTS, Guam (May 29, 2025) Acting Guam Gov. Josh Tenorio speaks during Joint Region Marianas’ change of command ceremony at Guam High School, May 29. U.S. Navy Rear Adm. Brett Mietus relieved Rear Adm. Brent DeVore as commander, Joint Region Marianas during the ceremony. From left on stage: Tenorio; Command Master Chief William Webster, senior enlisted leader of JRM; DeVore, outgoing commander, JRM; Vice Adm. Scott Gray, commander, Navy Installations Command; Mietus, incoming commander, JRM; and Capt. Steven Roberts, force chaplain for JRM. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Janae McCoy)