JRM holds change of command ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

250529-N-JC256-1012 AGANA HEIGHTS, Guam (May 29, 2025) U.S. Navy Rear Adm. Brent DeVore, outgoing commander, Joint Region Marianas, renders a salute during the JRM change of command ceremony at Guam High School, May 29. Rear Adm. Brett Mietus relieved DeVore as commander of JRM during the ceremony. The sideboys were provided by Guam High School’s Junior Reserve Officers' Training Corps, Panther Company. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Janae McCoy)