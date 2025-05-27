Aviano AB honors Memorial Day 2025

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. military members salute during the official presentation of the colors for the 2025 Memorial Day ceremony held at the Florence American Cemetery in Florence, Italy, May 26, 2025. Members from multiple branches stationed at bases across all of Italy came together to participate in the event. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Douglas Lorance)