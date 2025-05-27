Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Aviano AB honors Memorial Day 2025 [Image 12 of 18]

    Aviano AB honors Memorial Day 2025

    FLORENCE, ITALY

    05.26.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Douglas Lorance 

    31st Fighter Wing

    U.S. military members salute during the official presentation of the colors for the 2025 Memorial Day ceremony held at the Florence American Cemetery in Florence, Italy, May 26, 2025. Members from multiple branches stationed at bases across all of Italy came together to participate in the event. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Douglas Lorance)

    This work, Aviano AB honors Memorial Day 2025 [Image 18 of 18], by SSgt Douglas Lorance, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Memorial Day
    Aviano AB
    Florence American Cemetery

