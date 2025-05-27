Aviano AB honors Memorial Day 2025

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Italian Chaplain Don Pietro Folino Gallo blesses memorial wreaths during a wreath-laying ceremony during the 2025 Memorial Day ceremony held at the Florence American Cemetery in Florence, Italy, May 26, 2025. Wreaths honoring the fallen were displayed and saluted during the ceremony. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Douglas Lorance)