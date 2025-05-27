Aviano AB honors Memorial Day 2025

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Attendees from both the U.S. and Italian militaries perform a wreath-laying ceremony during the 2025 Memorial Day ceremony held at the Florence American Cemetery in Florence, Italy, May 26, 2025. Wreaths honoring the fallen were displayed and saluted during the ceremony. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Douglas Lorance)