    Aviano AB honors Memorial Day 2025 [Image 14 of 18]

    Aviano AB honors Memorial Day 2025

    FLORENCE, ITALY

    05.26.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Douglas Lorance 

    31st Fighter Wing

    Italian army Lt. Gen. Giovanni Gagliano, head of the Visual Information Department of Cyber Informatics and Telecommunications, Defense General Staff, speaks during the 2025 Memorial Day ceremony held at the Florence American Cemetery at Florence, Italy, May 26, 2025. Gagliano was one of many speakers who professed their respect and gratitude for the fallen buried at Florence American Cemetery. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Douglas Lorance)

    Date Taken: 05.26.2025
    Date Posted: 05.28.2025 05:50
    Photo ID: 9066271
    VIRIN: 250526-F-QC626-1454
    Resolution: 1530x1018
    Size: 832.68 KB
    Location: FLORENCE, IT
    Memorial Day
    Aviano AB
    Florence American Cemetery

