Aviano AB honors Memorial Day 2025

Italian army Lt. Gen. Giovanni Gagliano, head of the Visual Information Department of Cyber Informatics and Telecommunications, Defense General Staff, speaks during the 2025 Memorial Day ceremony held at the Florence American Cemetery at Florence, Italy, May 26, 2025. Gagliano was one of many speakers who professed their respect and gratitude for the fallen buried at Florence American Cemetery. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Douglas Lorance)