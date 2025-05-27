Aviano AB honors Memorial Day 2025

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A formation of U.S. F-16 Fighting Falcons from Aviano Air Base fly over the Florence American Cemetery during the 2025 Memorial Day ceremony in Florence, Italy, May 26, 2025. The ceremony included words of remembrance from the official party, a wreath-laying ceremony, the raising of the American flag from half-mast and a fly-over from F-16 Fighting Falcons. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Douglas Lorance)