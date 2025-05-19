Aviano AB honors Memorial Day 2025

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A row of memorial wreaths are displayed during the 2025 Memorial Day ceremony held at the Florence American Cemetery in Florence, Italy, May 26, 2025. Memorial Day, originating during the Civil War, honors all U.S. military members who died in service to the nation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Douglas Lorance)