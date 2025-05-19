Aviano AB honors Memorial Day 2025

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Marine plays Taps during the 2025 Memorial Day ceremony held at the Florence American Cemetery in Florence, Italy, May 26, 2025. Taps is the final call of the day and indicates lights out and marks “quiet time” on a military base, but it is also used during funerals and memorial ceremonies to honor the fallen. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Douglas Lorance)