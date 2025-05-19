Aviano AB honors Memorial Day 2025

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

The official party arrives for the 2025 Memorial Day ceremony held at the Florence American Cemetery in Florence, Italy, May 26, 2025. The ceremony included words of remembrance from the official party, a wreath-laying ceremony, the raising of the American flag from half-mast and a fly-over from F-16 Fighting Falcons. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Douglas Lorance)