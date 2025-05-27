U.S. Airmen from the Aviano Air Base Honor Guard perform a three-gun salute during the 2025 Memorial Day ceremony held at the Florence American Cemetery in Florence, Italy, May 26, 2025. The three-gun salute was immediately followed by thirty seconds of silence in honor of the fallen and the playing of Taps. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Douglas Lorance)
Date Taken:
|05.26.2025
Date Posted:
|05.28.2025 05:50
Photo ID:
|9066275
VIRIN:
|250526-F-QC626-1462
Resolution:
|1411x939
Size:
|809.62 KB
Location:
|FLORENCE, IT
Web Views:
|1
Downloads:
|0
This work, Aviano AB honors Memorial Day 2025 [Image 18 of 18], by SSgt Douglas Lorance, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.