Aviano AB honors Memorial Day 2025

U.S. Airmen from the Aviano Air Base Honor Guard perform a three-gun salute during the 2025 Memorial Day ceremony held at the Florence American Cemetery in Florence, Italy, May 26, 2025. The three-gun salute was immediately followed by thirty seconds of silence in honor of the fallen and the playing of Taps. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Douglas Lorance)