Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Aviano AB honors Memorial Day 2025 [Image 9 of 18]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Aviano AB honors Memorial Day 2025

    FLORENCE, ITALY

    05.26.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Douglas Lorance 

    31st Fighter Wing

    U.S. Navy Vice Admiral Jeffrey T. Anderson, U.S. European Command commander, speaks during the 2025 Memorial Day ceremony held at the Florence American Cemetery in Florence, Italy, May 26, 2025. Anderson recounted the history of one of the fallen interred at Florence American Cemetery and thanked international partners for partaking in Memorial Day alongside the U.S. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Douglas Lorance)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.26.2025
    Date Posted: 05.28.2025 05:50
    Photo ID: 9066266
    VIRIN: 250526-F-QC626-1453
    Resolution: 1567x1043
    Size: 872.59 KB
    Location: FLORENCE, IT
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Aviano AB honors Memorial Day 2025 [Image 18 of 18], by SSgt Douglas Lorance, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Aviano AB honors Memorial Day 2025
    Aviano AB honors Memorial Day 2025
    Aviano AB honors Memorial Day 2025
    Aviano AB honors Memorial Day 2025
    Aviano AB honors Memorial Day 2025
    Aviano AB honors Memorial Day 2025
    Aviano AB honors Memorial Day 2025
    Aviano AB honors Memorial Day 2025
    Aviano AB honors Memorial Day 2025
    Aviano AB honors Memorial Day 2025
    Aviano AB honors Memorial Day 2025
    Aviano AB honors Memorial Day 2025
    Aviano AB honors Memorial Day 2025
    Aviano AB honors Memorial Day 2025
    Aviano AB honors Memorial Day 2025
    Aviano AB honors Memorial Day 2025
    Aviano AB honors Memorial Day 2025
    Aviano AB honors Memorial Day 2025

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Memorial Day
    Aviano AB
    Florence American Cemetery

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download