Aviano AB honors Memorial Day 2025

U.S. Navy Vice Admiral Jeffrey T. Anderson, U.S. European Command commander, speaks during the 2025 Memorial Day ceremony held at the Florence American Cemetery in Florence, Italy, May 26, 2025. Anderson recounted the history of one of the fallen interred at Florence American Cemetery and thanked international partners for partaking in Memorial Day alongside the U.S. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Douglas Lorance)