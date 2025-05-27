Aviano AB honors Memorial Day 2025

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Members of U.S. and Italian military services as well as veteran organizations render honors during the playing of Taps during the 2025 Memorial Day ceremony held at the Florence American Cemetery in Florence, Italy, May 26, 2025. Attendees came together from both the U.S. and across Europe to honor the fallen and remember those who gave their lives in service of both their nations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Douglas Lorance)