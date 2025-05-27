Aviano AB honors Memorial Day 2025

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

The U.S. flag is raised to full mast during the 2025 Memorial Day ceremony held at the Florence American Cemetery in Florence, Italy, May 26, 2025. The Florence American Cemetery houses the headstones of 4,392 Americans fallen in the line of duty, and remembers the names of an additional 1,409 Missing In Action. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Douglas Lorance)