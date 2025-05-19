60th SFS hosts National Police Week at Travis AFB

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Airmen assigned to the 60th Security Forces Squadron render salute for the reading of fallen security forces members during the closing ceremony of the 2025 National Police Week at Travis Air Force Base, California, May 16, 2025. The 2025 National Police Week honored the memory of officers who lost their lives for the purpose of protecting others. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kenneth Abbate)