60th SFS hosts National Police Week at Travis AFB

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Gracie Starr, 60th Security Forces Squadron investigator, swings at a pitch for a softball tournament game during the 2025 National Police Week at Travis Air Force Base, California, May 15, 2025. The all-day tournament brought squadrons from across the base to honor fallen security forces members. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kenneth Abbate)