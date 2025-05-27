60th SFS hosts National Police Week at Travis AFB

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Airmen assigned to the 921st Contingency Response Squadron push a Humvee in the "Warrior Challenge” obstacle course during the 2025 National Police Week at Travis Air Force Base, California, May 14, 2025. The obstacle course featured four, four-person teams competing in an overall best time across the events. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kenneth Abbate)