60th SFS hosts National Police Week at Travis AFB

U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Kevin Eberhard, left, 60th Security Forces Squadron commander, and Senior Master Sgt. Krystoffer Miller, 60th SFS senior enlisted leader, render a salute for the reading of fallen security forces members during the closing ceremony of the 2025 National Police Week at Travis Air Force Base, California, May 16, 2025. The 2025 National Police Week honored the memory of officers who lost their lives for the purpose of protecting others. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kenneth Abbate)