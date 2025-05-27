U.S. Air Force Col. Steven Byrum, 60th Air Mobility Wing deputy commander, delivers remarks during the opening ceremony of the 2025 National Police Week at Travis Air Force Base, California, May 12, 2025. A number of events were hosted throughout the week including a 5K run, a ”Warrior Challenge” obstacle course and a softball tournament. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kenneth Abbate)
|Date Taken:
|05.12.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.27.2025 15:45
|Photo ID:
|9065271
|VIRIN:
|250512-F-OY799-1054
|Resolution:
|5995x3372
|Size:
|10.05 MB
|Location:
|TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 60th SFS hosts National Police Week at Travis AFB [Image 22 of 22], by Kenneth Abbate, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.