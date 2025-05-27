60th SFS hosts National Police Week at Travis AFB

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Col. Steven Byrum, 60th Air Mobility Wing deputy commander, delivers remarks during the opening ceremony of the 2025 National Police Week at Travis Air Force Base, California, May 12, 2025. A number of events were hosted throughout the week including a 5K run, a ”Warrior Challenge” obstacle course and a softball tournament. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kenneth Abbate)