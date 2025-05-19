60th SFS hosts National Police Week at Travis AFB

U.S. Airmen assigned to the 60th Security Forces Squadron run a 5K during the 2025 National Police Week at Travis Air Force Base, California, May 12, 2025. A number of events were hosted throughout the week including a 5K run, a ”Warrior Challenge” obstacle course and a softball tournament. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kenneth Abbate)
