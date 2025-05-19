60th SFS hosts National Police Week at Travis AFB

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Andrew Bourg, 60th Maintenance Squadron aerospace ground equipment technician, pitches a softball during a 2025 National Police Week tournament game at Travis Air Force Base, California, May 15, 2025. The all-day tournament brought squadrons from across the base to honor fallen security forces members. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kenneth Abbate)