60th SFS hosts National Police Week at Travis AFB

U.S. Airmen assigned to the 921st Contingency Response Squadron flip a tire in the ”Warrior Challenge” obstacle course during the 2025 National Police Week at Travis Air Force Base, California, May 14, 2025. The obstacle course featured four, four-person teams competing in an overall best time across the events. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kenneth Abbate)
|Date Taken:
|05.14.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.27.2025 15:45
|Photo ID:
|9065277
|VIRIN:
|250514-F-OY799-1152
|Resolution:
|6650x3741
|Size:
|13.69 MB
|Location:
|TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
