60th SFS hosts National Police Week at Travis AFB

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Airmen assigned to the 60th Air Mobility Wing stretch prior to participating in the "Warrior Challenge” obstacle course during the 2025 National Police Week at Travis Air Force Base, California, May 14, 2025. The obstacle course featured four, four-person teams competing in an overall best time across the events. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kenneth Abbate)