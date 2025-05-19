Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    60th SFS hosts National Police Week at Travis AFB [Image 9 of 22]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    60th SFS hosts National Police Week at Travis AFB

    TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    05.14.2025

    Photo by Kenneth Abbate 

    60th Air Mobility Wing

    U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Paul Melicia, 60th Security Forces Squadron plans and program superintendent, runs with weighted ammunition cans in the "Warrior Challenge” obstacle course during the 2025 National Police Week at Travis Air Force Base, California, May 14, 2025. The obstacle course featured four, four-person teams competing in an overall best time across the events. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kenneth Abbate)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.14.2025
    Date Posted: 05.27.2025 15:45
    Photo ID: 9065276
    VIRIN: 250514-F-OY799-1317
    Resolution: 4600x2588
    Size: 5.18 MB
    Location: TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 60th SFS hosts National Police Week at Travis AFB [Image 22 of 22], by Kenneth Abbate, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    60th SFS hosts National Police Week at Travis AFB
    60th SFS hosts National Police Week at Travis AFB
    60th SFS hosts National Police Week at Travis AFB
    60th SFS hosts National Police Week at Travis AFB
    60th SFS hosts National Police Week at Travis AFB
    60th SFS hosts National Police Week at Travis AFB
    60th SFS hosts National Police Week at Travis AFB
    60th SFS hosts National Police Week at Travis AFB
    60th SFS hosts National Police Week at Travis AFB
    60th SFS hosts National Police Week at Travis AFB
    60th SFS hosts National Police Week at Travis AFB
    60th SFS hosts National Police Week at Travis AFB
    60th SFS hosts National Police Week at Travis AFB
    60th SFS hosts National Police Week at Travis AFB
    60th SFS hosts National Police Week at Travis AFB
    60th SFS hosts National Police Week at Travis AFB
    60th SFS hosts National Police Week at Travis AFB
    60th SFS hosts National Police Week at Travis AFB
    60th SFS hosts National Police Week at Travis AFB
    60th SFS hosts National Police Week at Travis AFB
    60th SFS hosts National Police Week at Travis AFB
    60th SFS hosts National Police Week at Travis AFB

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Airmen
    security forces
    USAF
    2025 National Police Week

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download