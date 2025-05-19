Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    60th SFS hosts National Police Week at Travis AFB [Image 19 of 22]

    60th SFS hosts National Police Week at Travis AFB

    TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    05.16.2025

    Photo by Kenneth Abbate 

    60th Air Mobility Wing

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Alyssa Beatty, 60th Security Forces Squadron vehicle inspection noncommissioned officer in charge, rings a bell for the reading of fallen security forces members during the closing ceremony of the 2025 National Police Week at Travis Air Force Base, California, May 16, 2025. The 2025 National Police Week honored the memory of officers who lost their lives for the purpose of protecting others. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kenneth Abbate)

    Date Taken: 05.16.2025
    Date Posted: 05.27.2025 15:45
    Location: TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US
    Airmen
    security forces
    USAF
    2025 National Police Week

