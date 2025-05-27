60th SFS hosts National Police Week at Travis AFB

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Dan Marshall, Fairfield Police department police chief and 60th Security Forces Squadron honorary commander, delivers remarks during the closing ceremony of the 2025 National Police Week at Travis Air Force Base, California, May 16, 2025. During the closing ceremony, awards were given out, "Taps" was played for fallen security forces members and the event culminated in a barbeque for colleagues and family members to close-out the week. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kenneth Abbate)