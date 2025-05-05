PISAJ-20 kicks off as US, Colombian armies unite to advance NCO development

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. Norris McCall, the South Carolina Army National Guard command sergeant major, speaks about the value of integration through the State Partnership Program (SPP) during the Programa Integral para Suboficiales de Alta Jerarquía (PISAJ-20) Organizational Leadership Panel at Fort Benning, Ga., May 5, 2025. The SPP pairs South Carolina with Colombia to promote access, increase military capability, improve interoperability and enhance the principles of responsible governance through sharing of concepts, ideas and lessons learned. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. First Class ShaTyra Cox)