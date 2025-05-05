Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    PISAJ-20 kicks off as US, Colombian armies unite to advance NCO development [Image 3 of 12]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    PISAJ-20 kicks off as US, Colombian armies unite to advance NCO development

    FORT MOORE, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    05.04.2025

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class ShaTyra Reed-Cox 

    U.S. Army South

    Colombian army sergeants major attend for an organizational leadership panel in the Western Hemisphere Institute for Security Cooperation auditorium at Fort Benning, Ga., during the Programa Integral para Suboficiales de Alta Jerarquía (PISAJ-20), May 5 2025. PISAJ is a geo-strategic semiannual military engagement focused on developing, advancing, and professionalizing the Colombian army senior NCO corps. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. First Class ShaTyra Cox)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.04.2025
    Date Posted: 05.08.2025 06:24
    Photo ID: 9022716
    VIRIN: 250505-A-OT530-4956
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 5.87 MB
    Location: FORT MOORE, GEORGIA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, PISAJ-20 kicks off as US, Colombian armies unite to advance NCO development [Image 12 of 12], by SFC ShaTyra Reed-Cox, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    PISAJ-20 kicks off as US, Colombian armies unite to advance NCO development
    PISAJ-20 kicks off as US, Colombian armies unite to advance NCO development
    PISAJ-20 kicks off as US, Colombian armies unite to advance NCO development
    PISAJ-20 kicks off as US, Colombian armies unite to advance NCO development
    PISAJ-20 kicks off as US, Colombian armies unite to advance NCO development
    PISAJ-20 kicks off as US, Colombian armies unite to advance NCO development
    PISAJ-20 kicks off as US, Colombian armies unite to advance NCO development
    PISAJ-20 kicks off as US, Colombian armies unite to advance NCO development
    PISAJ-20 kicks off as US, Colombian armies unite to advance NCO development
    PISAJ-20 kicks off as US, Colombian armies unite to advance NCO development
    PISAJ-20 kicks off as US, Colombian armies unite to advance NCO development
    PISAJ-20 kicks off as US, Colombian armies unite to advance NCO development

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    US, Colombian armies leaders discuss importance of communication, mentorship, building the next generation during PISAJ-20

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    leadership
    NCOPD
    WHINSEC
    Colombian Army
    PISAJ
    U.S. Southern Command

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download