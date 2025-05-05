U.S. Command Sgt. Maj. Eric Olsen, the U.S. Army South senior enlisted leader, participates in a discussion during an organizational leadership panel in the Western Hemisphere Institute for Security Cooperation auditorium at Fort Benning, Ga., during the Programa Integral para Suboficiales de Alta Jerarquía (PISAJ-20), May 5, 2025. PISAJ is a geo-strategic semiannual military engagement focused on developing, advancing, and professionalizing the Colombian army senior NCO corps. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. First Class ShaTyra Cox)
|Date Taken:
|05.04.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.08.2025 06:24
|Photo ID:
|9022720
|VIRIN:
|250505-A-OT530-2279
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|6.17 MB
|Location:
|FORT MOORE, GEORGIA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, PISAJ-20 kicks off as US, Colombian armies unite to advance NCO development [Image 12 of 12], by SFC ShaTyra Reed-Cox, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
US, Colombian armies leaders discuss importance of communication, mentorship, building the next generation during PISAJ-20
No keywords found.